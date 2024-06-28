The pothole menace in Bengaluru does not seem to end even after the civic body claimed that it would fix all bad roads in the city. A video that went viral on social media shows a stream of potholes on a crucial Eco space flyover on the Outer Ring Road, which is a tech hub. Pothole menace at Bengaluru's Ecospace flyover on Outer Ring Road. VIDEO

The video was shared by a community X handle called Citizens Movement, and it had tens of potholes in less than a kilometre distance. “Dear @DKShivakumar sir, this is the Ecospace Flyover on ORR, a backbone of Bengaluru's IT corridor. The road is in shambles! What do your advisers show you in #BrandBengaluru meetings? It hasn't been tarred in a year.”

People also complained that the condition of this road has remained the same for several years now. A user said, “Correction.. this flyover has remained the same for over five years. I used to drive from Whitefield to the HSBC office in EcoSpace during 2018, and it was in the same condition during that time.”

Another user wrote, “In a year? That's a joke. I remember that these 2-3 major undulations are around for more than 3-4 years. @BBMPCOMM - You folks are paid for a reason. At least get things fixed where public exposure is more. You folks have seriously affected the Brand Bengaluru.”

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) earlier claimed that they roped in Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras to detect the potholes on the road. Along with potholes, these cameras will also capture damaged streetlights, footpaths, and other things that cause a street-medic menace. Speaking to reporters, BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “These vehicles which are installed with AI cameras will travel at 5km per hour speed, and all 15 vehicles will cover 300 km a day together. The data collected by these cameras will help civic officials fix the roads.”