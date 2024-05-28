 Bengaluru civic body to mount AI-enabled cameras on vehicles to spot potholes | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru civic body to mount AI-enabled cameras on vehicles to spot potholes

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 02:09 PM IST

BBMP will also deploy 15 vehicles, and these cameras will be mounted on the vehicles, automatically detecting potholes on the roads.

Ahead of the monsoon, Bengaluru's civic body is planning to use Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras to detect potholes on city roads. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will also deploy 15 vehicles, and these cameras will be mounted on the vehicles, automatically detecting potholes on the roads.

Bengaluru civic body to mount AI-enabled cameras on vehicles to spot potholes
Bengaluru civic body to mount AI-enabled cameras on vehicles to spot potholes

Also Read - This Bengaluru traffic police station records 1.02L violations in last 5 months: Report

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Along with potholes, these cameras will also capture damaged streetlights, footpaths and other things that cause the civic menace in streets. Speaking to reporters, BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “These vehicles will travel at 5km per hour speed and all 15 vehicles will together cover 300 km a day. The data collected by these cameras will help civic officials fix the roads.”

Earlier, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar directed the BBMP to be prepped for the monsoon as Bengaluru often faces civic apathy when it rains. He coined the term ‘5-point programme’ and said that it would enable better infrastructure in the tech capital.

DK Shivakumar said, “The five-point programme includes drinking water, pothole filling, widening of the property tax net, property tax collection, and clearance of encroachment of Rajakaluve (water resources including canals or other water bodies and lakes). The Chief Minister and I visited many parts of Bengaluru to inspect infrastructure works and flood prevention works.”

Meanwhile, the BBMP has identified 5,600 potholes on 1,344km of ward-level roads and around 500 potholes in arterial and sub-arterial roads. The civic body claimed they had filled 1000 potholes in the last four days.

 

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru civic body to mount AI-enabled cameras on vehicles to spot potholes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On