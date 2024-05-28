Ahead of the monsoon, Bengaluru's civic body is planning to use Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras to detect potholes on city roads. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will also deploy 15 vehicles, and these cameras will be mounted on the vehicles, automatically detecting potholes on the roads. Bengaluru civic body to mount AI-enabled cameras on vehicles to spot potholes

Along with potholes, these cameras will also capture damaged streetlights, footpaths and other things that cause the civic menace in streets. Speaking to reporters, BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “These vehicles will travel at 5km per hour speed and all 15 vehicles will together cover 300 km a day. The data collected by these cameras will help civic officials fix the roads.”

Earlier, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar directed the BBMP to be prepped for the monsoon as Bengaluru often faces civic apathy when it rains. He coined the term ‘5-point programme’ and said that it would enable better infrastructure in the tech capital.

DK Shivakumar said, “The five-point programme includes drinking water, pothole filling, widening of the property tax net, property tax collection, and clearance of encroachment of Rajakaluve (water resources including canals or other water bodies and lakes). The Chief Minister and I visited many parts of Bengaluru to inspect infrastructure works and flood prevention works.”

Meanwhile, the BBMP has identified 5,600 potholes on 1,344km of ward-level roads and around 500 potholes in arterial and sub-arterial roads. The civic body claimed they had filled 1000 potholes in the last four days.