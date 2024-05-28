 This Bengaluru traffic police station records 1.02L violations in last 5 months: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
This Bengaluru traffic police station records 1.02L violations in last 5 months: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 10:52 AM IST

These violations are said to have been recorded alone from hand-held Field Traffic Violation Report (FTVR) machines used by traffic cops to fine violators.

The Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru recorded 1.02 lakh traffic violations in 2024 alone, reported Deccan Herald. These violations are said to have been recorded alone from hand-held Field Traffic Violation Report (FTVR) machines used by traffic cops to fine violators.

This Bengaluru traffic police station records 1.02L violations in last 5 months(HT Photo)
This Bengaluru traffic police station records 1.02L violations in last 5 months(HT Photo)

60 per cent victims of fatal accidents are bikers in Karnataka: ADGP

Amid the increasing number of vehicles in the tech capital, traffic violations are also said to be rising daily. Along with hand-held FTVR machines, CCTV cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Red-Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras are also in place to record traffic violations on the road.

The increasing number of fatal accidents involving two-wheeler drivers has also become a matter of concern for the police. A senior police officer said earlier, “Safety concerns regarding two-wheeler users can’t be overemphasized. 60% of Fatal accident victims are two-wheeler users. Only 2/3 of such victims use helmets. Not wearing a helmet amounts to contributory negligence. Safe driving would reduce such deaths substantially.”

The Bengaluru Traffic Police also introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city to detect traffic violations and issue challans to the violators. The AI system will detect violations of the speed limit, such as jumping the signal, riding without a helmet, triple riding, and using mobile phones while driving.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
    HT News Desk

News / Cities / Bengaluru / This Bengaluru traffic police station records 1.02L violations in last 5 months: Report
