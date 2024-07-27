After reports about suspicious meat transport to Bengaluru, the commissioner of the Food Safety and Standards Département ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. The department said the meat samples collected last night were sent to the lab for testing. Mutton or dog meat? Food safety department in Bengaluru sends samples for lab testing amid allegations

On Friday evening, chaos erupted at KSR railway station after Hindutva groups made allegations that a vendor was supplying dog meat disguised as mutton. They alleged that cartons of meat were said to be transported from Jaipur via the Jaipur—Mysuru Express. However, the vendor claimed it as mutton, and he had been involved in this business for the past 12 years.

Meanwhile, the food safety officials arrived at the spot and collected the meat samples to lab test and find which animal’s meat was being transported. The commissioner said, “During the inspection, it was found that parcels received via a train from Rajasthan were being loaded into a transport vehicle in the outer premises of the station. There were 90 parcels, and upon inspection, animal meat was found in the parcels. Samples were collected and sent to the food laboratory for analysis regarding species of animals.”

The commissioner also promised strict legal action if any instances of mixing other meat is found. “Based on the analysis reports, further legal actions will be taken. Detailed information about the FSSAI licenses of the senders and recipients of the parcels is being collected. If any discrepancies are found, further legal actions will be initiated as per law,” he added.

Meanwhile, it has created a panic among Bengaluru residents and meat lovers. In an X post, Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai wrote, “This is shocking. When will our government act?”