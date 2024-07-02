After Pani Puri, harmful bacteria found in Shawarma samples in Karnataka. Food safety dept to take action on restaurants

In Karnataka, food safety officials are conducting safety checks across various food stalls in the state. After carcinogenic agents were found in pani puris, the officials found bacteria that could be harmful to human health in Shawarma samples. After Pani Puri, harmful bacteria found in Shawarma samples at Karnataka(Amal KS/ HT Photo)

Also Read - Karnataka government bans Rhodamine-B food colour used in gobi manchurian

According to a report in The Times of India, Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSA) officials collected Shawarma samples from 10 districts in the state, including from restaurants in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. Most of the samples were found to be of poor quality and hazardous to human health.

Speaking to the publication, a senior official from the FSSA said, “Out of 17 samples we collected, 8 samples were found in unhygienic condition. Unhealthy bacteria and yeast were found in these samples of shawarma, which could cause severe health issues. Action will be taken on the restaurants that are not following the safety standards.”

Also Read - ‘Unfit for human consumption’: Cancer causing chemicals found in Pani Puris at Karnataka

Earlier, the food safety officials revealed that 22% of Pani Puri samples collected by the officials failed the safety standards. Out of 260 collected samples, artificial colours and carcinogenic agents that cause cancer were found in 41 samples. The other 18 samples turned out to be unfit for human consumption.

The Karnataka government already banned the food colouring agent Rhodamine-B, which is widely used in dishes such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said stringent action will be taken if sellers use these chemicals in their restaurants.