The craze among foodies for Pani Puri is unparalleled, but food safety officials have found shocking results after testing the samples of Pani Puri in Karnataka. It is revealed that 22% of Pani Puri samples collected by the officials failed the safety standards. ‘Unfit for human consumption’: Cancer causing chemicals found in Pani Puris at Karnataka(Instagram/@pani_puri_lover_)

Also Read - Bengaluru circular railway network to cost ₹2,300 crore. More details

According to reports, out of 260 collected samples, artificial colours and carcinogenic agents that cause cancer were found in 41 samples. The other 18 samples turned out to be unfit for human consumption.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Srinivas K, commissioner for food safety, said, “We received many complaints about the quality of pani puri that is served in streets across the state. We collected samples from roadside stalls to decent restaurants from all over the state. Many samples were found in a stale state and unfit for human consumption.” Chemicals like brilliant blue, sunset yellow and tartrazine were found in Pani Puri samples which can potentially cause various health issues.

Also Read - Karnataka government bans Rhodamine-B food colour used in gobi manchurian

Earlier, the Karnataka government banned the food colouring agent Rhodamine-B, which is widely used in dishes such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said stringent action will be taken if sellers use these chemicals in their restaurants.

Earlier, Rao said, “Food safety in the state is our priority, and we will be inspecting more dishes to find out what colouring agents are being used in them. People should be aware of what kind of food item they are consuming and what goes into it. The restaurant owners must also be responsible enough to maintain hygiene. Otherwise, strict action will be taken,” added the health minister.

In February, the Tamil Nadu government also banned the sale and consumption of cotton candy after it found harmful Rhodamine—B and textile dye.