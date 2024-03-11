Karnataka government bans Rhodamine-B food colour used in gobi manchurian

The Karnataka government has banned the food colouring agent, Rhodamine-B which is widely used in dishes such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said stringent action will be taken if sellers are found using these chemicals in their restaurants. Karnataka govt bans Rhodamine - B food colour that is used in Gobi Manchurian(Instagram/pausitivevibe)

“We have done a special drive on the gobi manchurian dish and found that harmful Rhodamine-B is being used to make the dish. It is a health-hazardous colouring agent, and we decided to ban it from usage. Not following the government order can lead to seven years or a life imprisonment, and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh will also be slapped," Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters.

Dinesh Gundu Rao also said drives would be conducted on other food items where the harmful colouring agents are being used. “Food safety in the state is our priority, and we will be inspecting more dishes to find out what colouring agents are being used in them. People should be aware of what kind of food item they are consuming and what goes into it. The restaurant owners must also be responsible enough to maintain hygiene. Otherwise, strict action will be taken,” added the health minister.

In February, the Tamil Nadu government also banned the sale and consumption of cotton candy after they found harmful Rhodamine – B and textile dye.

What is Rhodamine – B?

Rhodamine – B is a chemical colouring agent reportedly used in textile dyeing and the paper industry. The chemical looks green in colour, and upon adding it to the liquid, it turns light red and pink. It was widely used in making Gobi Manchurian to bring an attractive colour to it. The chemical is also said to be a carcinogenic agent that can potentially lead to cancer in human beings who consume it on a regular basis.