Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Is Bengaluru the most exciting city to eat in?

Which Indian city has the least exciting food scene? Surprisingly, the answer is Delhi. Not a lot that is any good happens or opens in the city. And while a lot happens in Gurugram, most of it is far behind say, Mumbai, in terms of quality or innovation. This is sad, because only a decade ago, I was able to confidently claim that the food in Delhi was better than the food in Mumbai. No longer. Muro serves high-quality cocktails, wines and East Asian food. But the Thai food is the star.

Muro is run by Niharika (above) and Anil Gowda,

That’s changed now, I think. On my last few trips to Bengaluru, I have been delighted to see that the bar scene and the food scene have learned to live together in happy harmony. I was also pleased to see that you could eat very well at clean, good-looking restaurants without spending too much money.

Manu Chandra’s Lupa serves everything from pizzas to oyster, truffle, sea bass ceviche and caviar. (Kuber Shah)

What intrigued me the most about Bengaluru this time was how the tech capital of India has managed to integrate new ideas while serving traditional foods. The best example of this is the Rameshwaram Café. Launched a few years ago by people from outside the food business, but with tech/engineering backgrounds, it is currently the biggest phenomenon on the Bengaluru scene.

Manu Chandra is working with sea bass ceviche. (Shaun D’silva)

It is hard to get a bad dosa in Bengaluru, but I would have thought that any restaurant that serves as many as 15,000 dosas a day could not afford to worry too much about quality.

Manu Chandra. (Nishant Ratnakar)

This is clearly not true of South Indian cuisine, which requires skilled cooks and so, it was said, it could never achieve the same volumes as say, a pizza place. Rameshwaram Café is the example that proves that this maxim is flawed.

The croissants and cakes made at the Lavonne Academy.

Can bars serve good food? Abroad: Yes. But, in India: Rarely. Or so I thought until I went to the new Muro, a large (200 plus covers) bar and restaurant run by Niharika and Anil Gowda who I last wrote about some years ago when they opened the Druid Garden.

Everything Rameshwaram Café serves to their 10,000 customers a day is excellent.

Bengaluru is also the home of the Lavonne academy, India’s premier pastry and baking school. I have known Vinesh Johny, the gentle and thoughtful chef who founded it, for some years, and I regularly pick his brains when I write about pastry, but I had never been to Lavonne till this trip. The school is world-class and they made me try the croissants, cakes and snacks that Vinesh sells at three Lavonne Cafés all over Bengaluru.

