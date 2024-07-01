Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, said that Bengaluru circular railway network will cost ₹2,300 crore and it will be a game changer for the public transport eco system in the tech capital. He also said that the officials will soon prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and submit to the ministry. Bengaluru circular railway network to cost ₹ 2,300 crore. More details

What is Bengaluru circular railway network?

The railway network will connect the small towns around Bengaluru to each other and the DPR will propose the possible locations which can be connected with the railway network. This is expected to help those people who travel from the outskirts of the city to Bengaluru on daily basis for work purpose. The decongestion of traffic is also the main aim of this project.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the Bengaluru circular railway network has reportedly accorded approval. The 287 km circular network is said to be one of the largest networks in India. This will connect Nidvanda, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Malur, Heelalige, Solur and Nidvanda which are in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The circular railway network will also compliment the ongoing Bengaluru Suburban railway project. Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project will also connect the outskirts of the state capital to the city and it is expected to be finished by December 2027.

In June last year, the Karnataka government directed the Rail Infrastructure Development Company of Karnataka (K-RIDE) to submit a revised plan of the project. According to the department, the suburban rail project will be extended to Mysuru, Gauribidanur - Hindupur and Kolar areas.