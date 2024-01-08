To speed up the most awaited Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, the engineering team will use 31-metre-long U-grinder that helps to build tracks immediately. U-grinders are generally used in the construction of metro tracks and for the first time in the country, 31-metre-long U-grinders are being roped in for a public transport project. India's first 31-metre U-grinder roped in for Bengaluru suburban rail project

Karnataka Industries and Commerce minister MB Patil took to social media and wrote, “A 31-meter U-girder, the longest in India, has been prepared for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project's Corridor-2, surpassing the previous 28-meter record. This girder, among 450 others, will soon be installed between Yeshwantpur and Hebbal, under K-Ride's management.”

What is a U-grinder?

U-grinders are U-shaped grinders that are used in the construction of public transport projects across the globe. Due to the length of these U-grinders, the construction time and number of piers used as the foundation gradually come down, which eventually helps the companies meet the deadlines. Each U-shaped grinder weighs more than 170 tons, and high-capacity cranes are used to cast these U-grinders.

Earlier in July, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya reviewed the Bengaluru suburban rail project and suggested the Karnataka government to extend the project till Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur. He also requested railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to approve the expansion plan of Bengaluru’s suburban rail network.

In June, the Karnataka government directed the Rail Infrastructure Development Company of Karnataka (K-RIDE) to submit a revised plan of the project. According to the department, the suburban rail project will be extended to Mysuru, Gauribidanur - Hindupur and Kolar areas. MB Patil then said that the long-awaited suburban rail project will be a game changer in dealing with traffic congestion of Bengaluru. With the extensions, the surrounding districts of Bengaluru are likely to see ease of transport to the capital city.

However, the Karnataka government said that the project will be finished by 2028 and they will meet the deadline. Speaking to reporters earlier, MB Patil said, “To my knowledge, the suburban rail works will be completed by 2026. But if there are any delays, it will be finished by 2028. I have directed the officials to meet the deadlines and do not delay any work. Within the next two years, the works at Chikkabanavara and Bennaganahalli lines will be finished.``