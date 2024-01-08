Alleging "power has intoxicated" the Congress government, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that a state of "undeclared emergency" is prevailing in Karnataka. ‘Undeclared emergency prevailing in Karnataka’: Former CM Bommai

"The power has intoxicated the government. The present government has become the government of oppression. The language of the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues is affecting the freedom of speech of the individual. Cases were filed against those who raised their voice against injustice," former Karnataka CM Bommai said.

Reacting to the recent arrest of Karsevak Shrikant Pujari, who later was granted bail by Karnataka's Hubbali court, Bommai said that not a single case was pending against Pujari yet he was arrested which shows that an "undeclared emergency" is prevailing in Karnataka.

Bommai further claimed that Congress and INDIA bloc leaders are advising people to not visit Ayodhya for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"A 'Chinthan-Manthan' of the party will be held tomorrow where the plan of action will be decided. The Congress Party was against the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya but a magnificent temple was being built. The Congress MLC hinted at the Godhra-like incident to happen during the temple inauguration. Similarly, the INDIA Front leaders have advised people against travelling in trains," Bommai said.

"Since Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister of Bharath, he would not allow any small untoward incident to happen in the country. The temple would be dedicated to the nation on a grand scale," he added.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra temple has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.