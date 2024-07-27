The Karnataka High Court has adjourned former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s petition to quash the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case for a week. The POCSO case was filed against the senior BJP leader a few months ago by a mother of a girl. On Friday, the court adjourned the matter for a week. Karnataka high court adjourns POCSO case against former CM BS Yediyurappa for a week

After the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), BS Yediyurappa approached the high court to stop his arrest. In June, the Karnataka High Court issued a stay order against Yediyurappa's arrest in connection with the POCSO case. A special court in Bengaluru issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former chief minister.

The case originated on March 14 when Bengaluru police registered a complaint under the POCSO Act against Yediyurappa following allegations made by the 17-year-old survivor’s mother.

The 54-year-old woman, who had levelled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital in May, due to lung cancer. The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally.

The BJP, however, called it a revenge politics for filing a case against Rahul Gandhi and slammed Karnataka Congress for trying to tarnish the image of former CM.

In a clarification to the allegations, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said, “What BJP says does not make any sense. How is this case related to Rahul Gandhi? BS Yediyurappa is a senior person and one of the VIPs. Before taking any action against him, all checks will be done.”