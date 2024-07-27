Following heavy rains, Dharwad District Collector Divya Prabhu on Friday announced a holiday for all Anganwadis, Pre-Primary, Primary, High School and Undergraduate Colleges in the district on July 27. Karnataka: Owing to heavy rains, schools, colleges to remain closed in Dharwad(Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

This announcement came amid the incessant rainfall and cold winds witnessed across Dharwad district.

Earlier July 25 and 26 were also declared as holidays in view of the heavy rainfalls in the district.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on July 26 and 27.

IMD also predicted that isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely is to occur over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat Region on July 26, while that of in the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 26 and 27.

IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on July 26 and 27 while heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the Vidarbha region on July 27 and in Konkan and Goa on July 27 and 28; in Madhya Maharashtra on July 28; Saurashtra & Kutch on July 26, 28 and 29; Gujarat Region during 27 to 29 July.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State from 26th-30th; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh from 26th - 28th; Marathwada on 27th July.

Earlier on July 23, in response to the severe weather conditions and subsequent landslides in the Uttar Kannada district, the Indian Army deployed its forces to assist in rescue operations.

The region has been experiencing continuous heavy rains for the past two weeks, leading to multiple landslides, particularly affecting National Highway 66.

On 16 July 2024, a major landslide struck Shirur Village in Ankola Taluk, trapping several individuals travelling through the area. In an immediate response, the Indian Army mobilised two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) on 21 July 2024. These teams, comprising 01 officer, 02 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 55 Other Ranks (OR), are dedicated to conducting rescue operations in the affected areas.