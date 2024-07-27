The long-pending Bengaluru—Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express is set to begin on July 31, reported The Hindu. It will be a triweekly special train that will reduce the travel time between two cities. Bengaluru - Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express to begin from July 31. Full details: Report

According to the report, the eight-coach semi-high-speed train will start from Ernakulam junction (ERS) at 12:50 p.m. and reach Bengaluru Cantonment station at 10 p.m. This service will be available every week from Ernakulam on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Meanwhile, from Bengaluru Cantonment, the train will start at 5:30 AM and reach Ernakulam by 2.20 pm. This service will be available on Thursday, Saturday, and Monday every week. The train will stop at Thrissur, Palakkad, Podannur, Tirupur, Erode and Salem between Ernakulam and Bengaluru Cantonment. This Vande Bharat Express launch has been postponed for a while. It was supposed to take place during the last Deepavali, but multiple reasons prevented it from happening.

The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to help people who frequently travel to Bengaluru from the Thrissur and Ernakulam region, which is roughly 500 kilometers away from the capital city. Students, businesspeople, and many government officials will benefit from this service. Bengaluru has Vande Bharata Express trains to Mysuru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Dharwad and Coimbatore.