100 wealthiest Bengalureans make it to 2024 Hurun India Rich List, city home to 27 billionaires. Full details

Bengaluru ranked fourth among the cities where India’s richest individuals live, according to a report by 2024 Hurun India Rich List. As the country's IT and start-up capital, Bengaluru overtook Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune as the home of the most Indian billionaires. Hundred wealthiest Bengalureans make it to 2024 Hurun India Rich List, city is home for 27 billionaires. Full details(Aniruddha Chowdhury)

According to the data, 27 Indian billionaires live in Bengaluru, and only Mumbai and Delhi rank above Karnataka’s capital. Mumbai and Delhi have 92 and 68 billionaires, respectively, and Bengaluru ranks third when it comes to the number of Indian billionaires.

Also Read - ‘Can I not wear bikini in Udupi?’: Influencer claims moral policing by Karnataka cops

Azim Premji, the chairman of Wipro, is the richest person in Bengaluru with a net worth of ₹190, 700 crore. According to the data, Premji, 79, is also the ninth richest person in the country.

It also said that 100 of the wealthiest people from Bengaluru entered the list of Hurun’s India’s richest people. Hyderabad overtook Bengaluru when it comes to the entries as Telangana’s capital had 104 wealthiest people who made into the list—however, Mumbai with 386 entries and Delhi with 217 entries occupied first and second places.

Also Read - ‘Best in the world': Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav unveils Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru

In Karnataka, 108 individuals made it to the list of Hurun’s India’s richest people, and the southern state stands at sixth place in the country.

Bengaluru is home to the highest number of unicorns in the country, which contributes significantly to the country's wealth. According to the data, the 52 founders of 29 unicorns in the country made it to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

Also Read - K-RIDE needs technical strength to execute Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Real Estate is said to be the fastest-growing industry and employs the wealthiest people in the country, followed by industrial products, chemicals, and petrochemicals.