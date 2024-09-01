 ‘Can I not wear bikini in Udupi?’: Influencer claims moral policing by Karnataka cops | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
‘Can I not wear bikini in Udupi?’: Influencer claims moral policing by Karnataka cops

ByHT News Desk
Sep 01, 2024 02:46 PM IST

The Instagram influencer claimed that Udupi police pointed out to a group of goons and told her that they were not comfortable with clicking pictures.

A social media influencer was allegedly interrupted by two policemen in Udupi Beach for allegedly wearing a bikini. She alleged that police joined hands with goons and asked her to leave the beach.

‘Can I not wear bikini in Udupi?’: Influencer claims moral policing by Karnataka cops
‘Can I not wear bikini in Udupi?’: Influencer claims moral policing by Karnataka cops

In an Instagram reel, the influencer Khyati Shree said, “We were at Padukere beach in Udupi and having a good time. My husband was clicking my pictures, and out of nowhere, two police officers arrived. They asked me why I was wearing a bikini and asked for a permit for clicking pictures. My husband clarified that wearing a bikini is absolutely legal, and no permit is needed for photography in public places.”

She then claimed that police pointed out to a group of goons and told her that they were not comfortable with clicking pictures. “Police said that goons would beat us if I didn’t change my clothes and asked me to get fully dressed for my safety. I felt very disappointed as cops tried to moral police me instead of protecting my rights. Later, I saw police sitting with the goons that they pointed out, and they had the beach for themselves. This is very unfair,” she added.

Meanwhile, Malpe police told PTI that they have ‘no record’ of such an incident and that no policemen were assigned to stop the photo shootout.

However, Khyati said she had to leave the cottage for her safety. She asked if girls can enjoy beaches in Udupi. Many people in the comments section asked the influencer to respect local tradition. A few users also supported Khyati.

A user wrote, “Just because @khyatishree2 chooses to wear a bikini doesn't give anyone the right to gawk at her or subject her to moral policing. Our constitution is inherently liberal, and if certain men have an issue with women expressing themselves, perhaps they should consider wearing blindfolds rather than imposing their outdated morals on Indian women.”

