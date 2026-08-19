4 die as two vehicles collide on Haridwar highway; 3 injured: Police

Four people died and three others were injured after a pickup vehicle and a van collided near Manimai temple in Uttarakhand’s Doiwala on the Haridwar highway on Wednesday morning, police said. Of the three injured, police have identified the two as Vipendra Singh, 35, a resident of Rohtak, and Vicky, a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. (Representative Photo)

According to police, the accident took place around 10.40am when a pickup vehicle travelling towards Dehradun lost one of its rear tyres. The vehicle went out of control and collided with a roadside divider. A van following the pickup then crashed into it.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said, “Seven people travelling in the two vehicles were seriously injured in the accident. They were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances. Doctors declared two of them dead on arrival, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.”

Of the four deceased, police have identified two as Naresh and Vinod, both residents of Rohtak, Haryana. “Our efforts are underway to establish the identities of the other two deceased,” the police said.

Of the three injured, police have identified the two as Vipendra Singh, 35, a resident of Rohtak, and Vicky, a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. “The third injured person is undergoing treatment at Jolly Grant Hospital in Dehradun. We are trying to establish his identity,” the SSP said.

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Every year, more than 1,000 road accidents are reported in Uttarakhand, with the treacherous, winding and narrow roads in the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger. The problem becomes more acute during the monsoon and winter seasons, when poor visibility makes already challenging journeys even more hazardous.