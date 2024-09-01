‘Best in the world': Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav unveils Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected new Vande Bharat coaches that are being manufactured at Bengaluru’s Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). The much-awaited Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will be dispatched this month and they are likely to be inaugurated in December. ‘Best in the world': Railway minister unveils Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru

Speaking to news agency ANI, the railway minister said that the modern technology has been integrated in all coaches of Vande Bharat train. He said, “These trains are manufactures with lot of care and vision. They are designed in way that the passengers go through ultra comforts during the journey. Not just the passengers but even the service staff will have an access to these comforts as a special cell is designed for them to take rest.”

The union minister also stressed that these trains are designed for the middle-class section. “Indian Railways aims to provide ultimate comfort to middle-class people when they take the train journey. The fare for these trains will also be affordable for everyone. Safety has been our top priority as it has multiple sensors. The Kavach system, which will alert the loco pilot about any danger, has been installed. These trains will match the best trains in the world,” he added.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be a significant addition to the Indian Railways fleet, allowing passengers to travel long distances on the high-speed trains overnight. Currently, the Vande Bharat trains only have seating options. This indigenous version of a semi-light-speed train aims to provide a new experience to the passengers where they can travel long distances by sleeping in the berths.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday August 31 through video conferencing, to enhance connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.