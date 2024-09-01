The Congress government in Karnataka is gearing up to hot back at the BJP that has drawn the Siddaramiah government into the centre of the alleged MUDA and Valmiki scams. Covid alleged scam report to be submitted today to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The commission of inquiry headed by retired High Court judge John Michael D'Cunha, which has completed the investigation into the alleged Covid-19 irregularities during the BJP government, will submit a report to CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read - Bengaluru police tighten security ahead of Gauri Ganesha festival, enforce strict guidelines: Report

The commission has investigated the alleged COVID scam in the Health Department and Medical Education Department during the last BJP government.

During Covid-19, the BJP government bought medicine and medical equipment. In the report of the accounting committee submitted in this regard, there was a serious allegation of illegality.

BJP's own MLA and former Union Minister Basan Gowda Patil Yatnal had made serious allegations against the then BJP government that thousands of crores of misappropriations had taken place in the management of Covid-19.

The Commission has investigated the procurement of medicines, equipment, and materials to prevent COVID, oxygen management, and deaths due to lack of oxygen.

CM Siddaramaiah, who was then the leader of the opposition during the BJP government, had demanded the formation of a commission of inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge into the alleged Covid corruption. But the BJP government rejected this allegation.

Also Read - BJP high command targeting me, with JD(S) they want to destabilise Congress govt: CM Siddaramaiah

After the Congress government came to power an inquiry commission headed by Judge John Michael D'Cunha was formed.

As per the source, the Congress government is set to use this report as a tool to take action against anybody involved, which includes BJP ministers and officials in the alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the state Congress unit participated in the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest which marched from Vidhansouda Gandhi Statue to Raj Bhavan to condemn the Governor's move to grant sanction of prosecution against the CM Siddaramaiah.

"The Governor's office has been misused to destabilize the Congress government in the state. Doing this is wrong. A governor should not work against the law, he should work in favour of the law. Also, the constitution should be protected. The office of the Governor should be a name for equality. So, our struggle for the survival of democracy and constitution is continuous," said Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at the protest.