Monday, Sep 02, 2024
K-RIDE needs technical strength to execute Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 02, 2024 09:15 AM IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he would visit Bengaluru after a few weeks and review the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Limited requires more technical strength to execute the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.

K-RIDE needs technical strength to execute Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Ashwini Vaishnaw(Getty Images / Representational Photo)
K-RIDE needs technical strength to execute Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Ashwini Vaishnaw(Getty Images / Representational Photo)

The Minister said he would visit Bengaluru after a few weeks and review the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP).

"The major issue last time when I reviewed it was the requirement of the technical strength in the organisation (K-RIDE) because it’s (BSRP) a very complex project. So Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) as an organisation requires more technical strength. That is what we reviewed last time," Vaishnaw told PTI.

On the deadline, Vaishnaw said the state government has 51 per cent equity in the project and hence the Centre has to work with the state government to make sure that everything is in place.

"It’s not just unilateral. It is a joint venture of the state and the Centre, and the state has the control of 51 per cent," he explained.

The Minister said last time when was in Bengaluru he had requested to the State government to increase the technical strength.

Regarding the bullet train project from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Vaishnaw said the progress was good.

"Already 327 kilometres of viaduct has been completed and it is progressing practically very rapidly. The undersea tunnel work has also started. The first section should start in 2026," Vaishnaw said.

