A leopard was spotted at BRS layout of Bengaluru’s Jigani area on Sunday, reported Deccan Herald. The big cat was strolling around the area, and CCTV cameras captured the leopard. Leopard spotted in Bengaluru's Jigani area, forest officials launch search operation

According to the report, the dogs started barking on Sunday morning in Jigani area and residents complained that leopards has been wandering around the area.

As Jigani area is located near Bannerghatta Forest area, there are chances that leopard might have been slipped from the forest area. However, the forest officials are reportedly searching for leopard which can cause loss of lives.

Earlier, a big cat was seen near a house in the Chikka Togur region, which is surrounded by NICE road. It was captured after a trap was arranged. The leopard was also spotted near Kudlu gate along with the other leopard killed a few days ago.

In November last year, forest department officials tracked the wild cat in the city's outskirts at Kudlu Gate near Electronic City in Bengaluru South and tried capturing it. They had set a cage to tranquilise and trap the leopard, but when their efforts failed, they shot down the leopard, officials said.

The leopard was reportedly hidden in an abandoned building. The officers shot at the animal as it ran menacingly towards a forester standing near a snare.