Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bengaluru: Over 50 two wheelers gutted in fire at a showroom

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Jan 02, 2025 02:34 PM IST

The accident took place while the showroom was closed, and it was only the local residents who noticed thick smoke billowing out from the building.

At least fifty two wheelers were gutted in fire that broke out at a bike showroom near Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused. (Representational Image)
The accident happened last night, allegedly due to an electric short circuit. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused.

The accident took place while the showroom was closed, and it was only the local residents who noticed thick smoke billowing out from the building, according to officials.

More details awaited.

Similar accident in 2024

In November 2024, a devastating fire at an EV electric bike showroom on Bengaluru’s Dr. Rajkumar Road near Navarang Bar Junction claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman and left another person injured.

According to reports, The victim, Priya, an accountant at MY EV store and a resident of Ramachandrapura, tragically passed away in the fire accident. Priya was set to celebrate her 21st birthday on 20 November.

The fire broke out in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station limits. According to senior fire and emergency officials, the blaze was suspected to have been triggered by an EV scooter battery explosion during charging. The fire quickly engulfed the showroom, and 45 electric scooters were believed to have been gutted in the fire.

Watch the video here:

