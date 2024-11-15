'Started hurling abuses': Bengaluru resident claims BBMP harassment for reporting garbage burning in Mahadevapura

A Bengaluru resident recently shared an experience involving alleged harassment from a BBMP official on a social media platform. Representational Image

According to the post, the user noticed garbage burning by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff in Mahadevapura and shared a photo in the local ward’s WhatsApp group, highlighting the heavy smoke pollution.

Shortly after, a BBMP official allegedly called, demanding their name and address and questioning the complaint. The user claimed the official resorted to verbal abuse, prompting them to end the call.

HT.com could not independently verify the incident.

Read the post here:

How did the Reddit users react to the incident?

Reddit users rallied in support of the individual who faced harassment from a BBMP official after reporting garbage burning. Some empathized with the situation, noting how systemic issues in Bengaluru stifle voices of concern. “This is the problem. Everyone wants to shut our mouths if we raise a concern, and as a result, we see how beautifully Bengaluru has emerged,” one user commented sarcastically.

Others suggested concrete steps to address the issue. “Call the BBMP helpline and give them the number of whoever called you. If he contacts you again, just call 112,” one user advised. Another urged, “Please don’t let this go. Report this incident!”

Some shared similar frustrations. “Even here in BTM, they’ve been dumping waste beside our apartment for the last 10 years to save fuel. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken. Why are we even paying taxes?”

