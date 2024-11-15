‘Kariya’ vs ‘Kulla’ row: HD Kumaraswamy swears before Chamundeshwari, responds to Zameer Ahmed's remarks

Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, denied allegations of calling Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan "Kulla”. HD Kumaraswamy (L), Zameer Ahmed Khan (R)

Speaking to the media on Friday, Kumaraswamy expressed his dismay over the controversy. He stated that Zameer had never referred to him as "Kariya" in the past, Deccan Herald reported.

According to DH, Kumaraswamy said, “I have never referred to Zameer Ahmed Khan as ‘Kulla’ in my life, nor has he ever addressed me as ‘Kariya.’ He has always spoken with great respect”.

He also swore before Goddess Chamundeshwari that Zameer’s accusation is false, the report added.

Reflecting on their relationship, Kumaraswamy noted that his association with Zameer Ahmed was limited to politics. Recalling an incident, he said, “When Speaker Basavaraja Horatti called me Kumara, Zameer stood up to confront him. This shows the respect he had for me earlier.”

Recently, Zameer Ahmed Khan sparked controversy by referring to D Kumaraswamy as "Kaaliya," a derogatory term about his dark complexion

Addressing an election rally in Ramanagara, Khan explained that Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara had previously joined the BJP due to limited options, stemming from differences within the Congress. Khan said, "He (Yogeeshwara) wasn’t willing to join the JD(S) because ‘Kariya Kumaraswamy’ was seen as more dangerous than the BJP. Now he has returned to Congress."

Following this, the JD(S) demanded that the Congress government remove Khan from the Cabinet for his remark.

Apology

After backlash, Khan on Tuesday apologised for calling Kumaraswamy as “Kaalia”. Khan tried to clarify that on previous occasions he addressed Kumaraswamy in such a way out of affection, when the duo shared a good bonding.

"If I had called him using such a word for the first time, I would have apologised....out of affection, he used to call me 'Kulla' (dwarf), I used to call him Kariyanna (black brother). If still he or anyone is pained by it, I apologise. What is there in that?" PTI quoted Khan.