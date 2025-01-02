Drunk Bengaluru woman faces off with security on New Year's Eve, video sparks debate over consent

In a viral video, a woman who appears to be in an inebriated condition was seen falling to the ground on a street and kicking the air on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru's Koramangala. The clip shows the woman wrestling with two women security officials. She holds onto one of them women before they push her off and she falls to the ground. The drunk woman was filmed by bystanders on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru.(Instagram)

The drunk woman continues to face off with them as she sits on the ground. The clip shows that the street is filled with people who are seen watching the drama unfold. A few security officials in neon jackets surround the woman along with a policeman but no one approaches her. She lies down on the road and begins kicking in the air.

The security officials try to help her stand up but she continues to kick. By now, a large crowd gathers to watch and some people push ahead of the gathering to film the whole incident.

Backlash over filming video

The video which was shared on Instagram has gained a whopping 15 millions views with many users hitting out at the social media account for filming the woman without her consent and posting the video.

"How are people being so insensitive. You shouldn't upload this video without consent from her," said one user, while another added: "Look at how shamelessly they are recording her."

"Great work recording a drunk woman and posting it online to get likes, get a life seriously," a user said.

"It's absolutely disgusting seeing this getting filmed with all the phone out. She's lost control over herself, I agree. But look at all the jobless people recording her," wrote a third user.

Many others argued that the woman was being a public nuisance and defended those who recorded her videos calling it a "law and order" situation.

