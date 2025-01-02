Caught on camera: Drunk man smashes police Scorpio glass, peeks out to abuse officers

New Year celebrations in Uttarakhand were marred by an alarming incident in Kotdwar, which has since gained widespread attention online. A video showing an intoxicated biker causing mayhem on the streets of Kotdwar has gone viral across social media platforms, with the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Uttarakhand Pauri Garhwal police also sharing the footage. Pauri Garhwal Police shared the video of the incident on X.(X/@Garhwalpolice)

According to Devbhumi Dialogue, the incident took place on Patel Marg, Kotdwar, on Tuesday when the biker, later identified as Vivek Bisht from Gharat, appeared under the influence of alcohol. Bisht rammed his bike into several vehicles, injuring pedestrians in the process, creating a panic-stricken scene in the area.

Reportedly, local authorities responded to multiple complaints and rushed to the scene. However, when they attempted to detain Bisht, he resisted, hurling abuses at bystanders and police officers. In an act of defiance, he also smashed the rear window of a police vehicle after being apprehended.

Also read: What Indians ordered on New Year’s Eve - aloo bhujia, condoms, soft drinks and…

In a later segment of the viral video, Vivek Bisht is seen coming out of the police lockup alongside a police officer. Wearing a mask, he joins his hands in an apologetic gesture and expresses regret for his unruly behaviour. Bisht acknowledges his actions, promising that such an incident will not be repeated in the future.

Held after rampage

Kotdwar Station Officer Ramesh Tanwar confirmed the arrest of Vivek Bisht and stated that a case had been filed against him under several relevant sections, including damaging public property. The viral video of the incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, drawing public attention to the incident.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “The police should definitely give him the kind of ‘special treatment’ that ensures his next drink is a lifetime supply of regret.”

Another added, “The cops must be thinking, Just get him to the Police station, that's it!”

Also read: Japanese tourist claims ‘loud’ honks, music in India made her cry: 'It's hard to be here'