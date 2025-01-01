Japanese tourist claims ‘loud’ honks, music in India made her cry: 'It's hard to be here'

A tourist from Japan has shared her honest review after travelling in India and claimed that the "loud environment" here was so overwhelming that she broke down crying. The tourist claimed that she had to suffer through loud music and the noise of firecrackers going off at all times of the night. (Representational)

In a post shared on Reddit, a user claimed that she was visiting Agra, Rajasthan and Punjab from Japan. "I'm a Japanese who is currently in India to travel. First off, I will say that I like India," she wrote in her lengthy post, where she also complimented India food and clothing.

"The food is tasty and most people are helpful when asked for help. But, it's also hard to be here. The environment is always very loud, it's so overwhelming. There have been times that I have broken down crying in my room due to the overstimulation," she said.

Suffering due to loud music

The tourist claimed that she had to suffer through loud music and the noise of firecrackers going off at all times of the night. "The honks are almost always blaring, especially the trucks and it feels like complete sensory overload. There have been people celebrating minor festivals on the roads, completely blocking them and playing loud drums and music. I just wish things were quieter," she wrote.

The woman then sought help from Indians to deal with the noise and not feel constantlty overwhelmed.

Indians support her

The Indian community on Reddit agreed with her complaints and suggested quieter places for her to visit. "I am a very ear sensitive person and I relate with you too so you’re not alone. A densely populated area would do that. However, a place where there are less people living could solve this," said one user.

"Stay Strong. Even us Indians find it hard too. We just somehow learn to live with it over time," wrote another user.

"Not surprised. We are almost a billion and half people crammed into this loud but amazing country. I would take it as part of the experience & ear plugs are the easiest hack at least outdoors," suggested a user.