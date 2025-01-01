What Indians ordered on New Year’s Eve - aloo bhujia, condoms, soft drinks and…

India welcomed 2025 with cheer and enthusiasm last night. If the statistics released by India’s two leading quick commerce players are anything to go by, New Year’s Eve was a time of house parties and celebrations. Cities across the country upped their ordering game on December 31, stocking up on party essentials like soft drinks, chips and water bottles. What Indians ordered on New Year's Eve 2024: An overview

Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, and Phani Kishan A, the co-founder of Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart, both spent New Year’s Eve live-tweeting the biggest, most popular items ordered on their platforms.

As expected, snacks were a clear favourite as people across the country rang in the new year with parties. By 8 pm, Blinkit alone had 2.3 lakh packets of aloo bhujia on their way to customers. Meanwhile, over on Swiggy Instamart, orders for chips hit a peak of 853 orders per minute around 7.30 pm last night.

Swiggy Instamart also revealed that the night’s top 5 trending searches included milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, paneer.

Ice cubes and cold drinks emerged as another favourite to order through quick commerce platforms. A total of 6,834 packets of ice cubes were out for delivery through Blinkit at 8 pm yesterday. Orders for ice cubes went up by a staggering 1290% on Big Basket around the same time.

Also on BigBasket, non alcoholic beverages saw their sales go up by 552% and disposable cups and plates by 325% - a clear indication of house parties in swing. Soda and mocktail sales also rose by over 200%.

“Ice hit its peak at 7:41 PM with 119 kgs delivered in that minute!” tweeted Phani Kishan A, the co-founder of Swiggy Instamart.

Condom sales go up

By the afternoon of December 31, Swiggy Instamart had already delivered 4,779 packs of condoms. It’s safe to assume that the sale of condoms only went up as the evening progressed.

Condom sales also rose on Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa revealed. The CEO of Blinkit posted around 9.50 pm on New Year’s Eve to reveal that 1.2 lakh packs of condoms were on their way to being delivered to customers.

Dhindsa shared stats on condom flavours, with chocolate being the most popular. 39% of all condom sales were for the chocolate flavour, while strawberry came second at 31%. Bubblegum proved to be another popular flavour, commanding 19% of sales.

Swiggy Instamart revealed that a customer ordered blindfold and handcuffs on New Year’s Eve.

While sales of chips and cold drinks rose as expected, Blinkit also noticed an interest in one unexpected item - men’s underwear.