Blinkit delivers ‘7x more’ grapes on New Year's Eve as Indians go crazy for viral ‘12 grapes’ tradition

On New Year's Eve, delivery apps often share the most ordered foods or grocery items by Indians as the year comes to an end. For food delivery apps, it's usually biryani or pizza for a celebratory dinner on the last day of the year and for some delivery apps, it's cold drinks and chips for all those ringing in the new year at house parties. A viral Spanish New Year's Eve tradition is to be blamed for the grape mania.(Representational)

But one food item has surprised many as it quickly went out of stock on delivery apps in the days leading up to New Year's Eve. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa was left baffled after grapes suddenly became one of the most ordered food items on the popular 10-minute delivery app.

"What’s with the sudden craze for grapes today?? It's one of the highest ordered items on the platform since morning! We've already delivered 7x more grapes than we do on a regular day," he asked the internet.

Why are grapes selling out?

The CEO's query was quickly solved by the internet as many users explained that a viral Spanish tradition is to be blamed for the grape mania. In Spain, "las doce uvas de la suerte" or "the 12 grapes of luck" are eaten at midnight to bring good fortune for every month of the year.

The custom began in the late 19th century when winemakers in Alicante had a surplus of grapes and encouraged people to eat them as a way to welcome prosperity in the New Year.

More recently, the tradition has gone viral on social media as many influencers swore by the trick working for them, bringing luck in the matters of love and fortune.

After the CEO understood the reason behind the grape craze, he shared a "running chart" of popular NYE party items like chips and soda. "Got grapes added in this list as well," he said, showing a graphic with grapes being the 8th most ordered item on the app.