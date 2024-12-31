Blinkit CEO turns delivery agent on New Year’s Eve, apologises for being 'too slow'

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa has become the latest delivery app boss to take on the role of a delivery agent. Dhindsa's New Year's Eve plans included him setting up camp in a Gurugram Blinkit store to pack and deliver orders for his 10-minute delivery service. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa also launched a large order fleet for the 10-minute delivery service.(X/@albinder)

"Starting the NYE posts this year from one of our stores (in Nirvana Country, Gurugram)," he wrote in a post on X, along with a picture of him wearing a bright yellow delivery agent's jacket.

In the next post, he revealed that he was now going to pick an order and pack it. "Let's see how much time it takes me," he joked.

(Also read: Bengaluru man calls out Blinkit over free oil 'scam', receives refund)

‘Too slow, sorry for delay’

The CEO quickly followed the post with a photo of grocery bag full of food items and added that he had successfully packed it in less than three minutes. "Done. Took me 2 minute 57 seconds to pick and pack. Too slow," he said, adding that the average picking time at the store was 1 minute 46 seconds.

"Sorry for the delay and happy new year to whoever's order this was," he wrote.

Dhindsa quickly moved on to his next order. "Just picked an order which has a mini air hockey table and a couple of other items! Will be delivering this one as well," he said.

Blinkit launches large order fleet

The CEO's decision to deliver orders on New Year's Eve was followed up by him launching a large order fleet for Blinkit. "These are all electric vehicles designed to handle all large (electronics/party orders) orders. Currently live in Delhi and Gurugram. Will be launching this in other cities very soon," he wrote.

The CEO stated that he will be delivering the air hockey table ordered by a customer on board the large fleet vehicle before heading back to his office. Dhindsa also shared pictures of him posing in front of the bright yellow vehicle and with other Blinkit delivery agents.

(Also read: Why an IIT alum’s hospital delivery experience with Blinkit has gone viral)