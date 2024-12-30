Bengaluru man calls out Blinkit over free oil 'scam', receives refund for missing item

A Bengaluru resident’s attempt to take advantage of a promotional offer by Blinkit turned into a frustrating ordeal. The incident began when the customer ordered a 5-litre pack of oil advertised with an additional 1-litre free on the Blinkit app(REUTERS)

The incident began when the customer ordered a 5 litre pack of oil advertised with an additional 1 litre free on the Blinkit app for ₹1,072. Upon delivery, however, only the 5-litre pack arrived, while the promised 1 litre oil was missing.

Check out his full post here:

Determined to address the issue, the customer contacted Blinkit’s support team, requesting either the missing litre or a full refund. Blinkit initially offered a ₹100 coupon as compensation, citing policy limitations. But the customer argued that the missing litre held a calculated value of approximately ₹178, based on the deal’s pricing structure.

The situation escalated when Blinkit reportedly claimed the additional litre was “free” and thus had no monetary value. The customer took to Reddit to voice concerns, accusing the company of profiting off customers who overlooked such discrepancies. They further alleged that Blinkit could potentially earn ₹178 per sale on unfulfilled offers and ₹78 on customers who accepted partial refunds.

Unwilling to settle, the resident turned to social media, tagging Blinkit’s customer service on X (formerly Twitter). Following prolonged negotiations, the company agreed to issue a refund of ₹180, framing it as a special exception.

“Got a ₹180 refund from blinkit after raising the issues with @BlinkitCares on X. Apparently they are doing me a big favour as a “one time special permission” to go beyond the system. Ooh I feel special today,” nhe wrote on Reddit.

While the customer appreciated the resolution, he noted that the MRP of the missing 1-litre packet was ₹215, allowing Blinkit to potentially resell it for profit.

