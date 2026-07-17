BlissClub founder Minu Margeret alleges a shop at Bharat Tex barred locals from entering: ‘I’m Indian’

BlissClub founder Minu Margeret sparked a massive online debate after alleging blatant discrimination at the Bharat Tex fair. Margeret claimed that a specific stall barred Indian buyers from entering. While acknowledging their export focus, the CEO expressed deep disappointment over facing such exclusionary treatment within her own country. BlissClub founder Minu Margeret attending Bharat Tex. (Instagram/@minumargeret)

“Not only have many of us faced discrimination while travelling to foreign countries, here is discrimination in our own. At the @bharat_tex fair, here is a stall that does not let a brown skinned person enter their stall,” Margeret alleged.

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She continued, “There is a makeshift board stating the same also a person who does not let any Indian buyer touch their merchandise. While I understand they may want to focus on exports, I question if this discriminatory treatment is ok.”

The CEO added, “Infact as a business owner @myblissclub and someone who has been on a mission to bring high quality products to India, I feel so disappointed seeing this.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Minu Margeret. This report will be updated when she responds.)