‘Are you sure?’: Indian doctor says airline staff doubted his family’s business class tickets

An Indian doctor has alleged that he and his family were subjected to “blatant discrimination and humiliation” on a Vietnam Airlines flight. Dr Abhay Daga said that while boarding the business class section of the flight, he and his family were stopped and mocked by an airline employee. Dr Abhay Daga alleged discrimination on a Vietnam Airlines flight (X/@drabhaydaga)

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about his experience and demand accountability from the flag carrier of Vietnam.

Hindustantimes.com has written to Vietnam Airlines for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

“Blatant discrimination and humiliation” In his X post, Daga said that he and his family of three were travelling business class on a Vietnam Airlines flight on May 11 when they were subjected to “blatant discrimination and humiliation”.

“Dear Vietnam Airlines, this is beyond unacceptable. On 11 May 2026, my family of 3 flew Business Class on flight VN981 from Hanoi (HAN) to Delhi (DEL). Instead of a premium experience, your ground staff subjected us to blatant discrimination and humiliation,” he said.