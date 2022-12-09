Vietnam Airlines resumes China flights after 3-year pandemic halt

Vietnam Airlines said on Friday it has restarted its first regular commercial flight to China after nearly three years of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As China has eased its COVID-19 restrictions, Vietnam Airlines has reopened some of its routes between the two countries to meet travel demand," it said in a statement.

Read more: Qatar World Cup chief says ‘death is a part of life’ after reported worker death

The resumption of the first regular flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangzhou, will be followed by services between Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi from next week, it said.

Vietnam's flag carrier said it now was operating 600 international flights per week, or 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON