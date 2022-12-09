Qatar World Cup chief says ‘death is a part of life’ after reported worker death

The chief executive of the Qatar World Cup 2022 has been condemned by human rights groups for saying “death is a natural part of life – whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep”, when asked about a migrant worker’s death at the tournament.

Earlier it was reported that a Filipino national contracted to fix lights in a car park at the Sealine Resort, the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team, had died after he “slipped off a ramp while walking alongside a vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete”, marking the latest incident in a tournament where controversies over migrant workers’, women’s and LGBTQ+ rights have raged.

When asked about the subject, Nasser al-Khater questioned why journalists were bringing up the matter.

“We’re in the middle of a World Cup. And we have a successful World Cup. And this is something you want to talk about right now? A worker died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question," he said.

“Look, workers’ deaths have been a big subject during the World Cup. Everything that has been said and everything that has been reflected about workers’ deaths has been absolutely false," he added.

“We’re a bit disappointed that the journalists have been exacerbating this false narrative. And honestly, I think a lot of the journalists have to ask themselves and reflect on why they’ve been trying to bang on about the subject for so long." he further said.

Nasser al-Khater’s comments were immediately criticised by Human Rights Watch. “The Qatari official’s comment displays a callous disregard for the migrant worker who has died,” its spokesperson said.

