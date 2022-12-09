Home / World News / Women sue Twitter, claiming Elon Musk layoffs unfairly targeted female staff

Women sue Twitter, claiming Elon Musk layoffs unfairly targeted female staff

Updated on Dec 09, 2022 08:54 AM IST

Elon Musk Twitter Layoffs: Twitter's mass layoff began days after Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion.

Elon Musk: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter after Elon Musk took over the social media company are suing the company in US court, claiming that the abrupt mass layoffs affected female employees disproportionately.

Twitter's mass layoff began days after Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion. Twitter informed that about half of employees could no longer have a job but would get three months severance in November.

Guardian reported that two women have filed a lawsuit against the mass layoffs, saying that they targeted female employees. The lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court alleges that 57% of female employees were laid off, compared to less than half of men, despite Twitter employing more men overall before the layoffs.

The lawsuit alleged that Twitter disproportionately harmed women, “who are more often caregivers for children and other family members, and thus not able to comply with such demands,” Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit was filed by former employees Carolina Bernal Strifling and Willow Wren Turkal.

“The mass termination of employees at Twitter has impacted female employees to a much greater extent than male employees – and to a highly statistically significant degree. Moreover, Elon Musk has made a number of publicly discriminatory remarks about women, further confirming that the mass termination’s greater impact on female employees resulted from discrimination,” it said.

The layoffs continued throughout November as Elon Musk fired engineers who questioned or criticized him.

