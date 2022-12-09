Stiff-person Syndrome: What is Celine Dion's 'human statue' illness

Singer Celine Dion cancelled and postponed a series of shows as she revealed in an emotional video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-person Syndrome, a "very rare neurological disorder" that is affecting her singing. In a five-minute video posted on Instagram in French and English, an emotional Celine Dion said she had been suffering from health problems "for a long time".

"I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," Celine Dion said.

What is Stiff-person Syndrome?

Stiff-person Syndrome, also known as SPS and Moersch-Woltman syndrome, is a rare autoimmune movement disorder. It usually occurs in about one in every one million people, and affects the central nervous system. It is diagnosed among middle-aged people and causes chronic pain and spasms, usually triggered by noise, emotional distress and light physical touch as the patient can experience stiffening of the muscles near the trunk and abdomen area and stiffness around the legs and other muscles of the body.

Over time, the condition leads to an altered posture, and in severe cases, it can even limit a person's ability to walk or move.

What causes the Stiff-person Syndrome?

Researchers are unclear of the exact cause of this syndrome, however, it is believed that the condition occurs where the immune system attacks healthy cells over time.

What are the symptoms of Stiff-person Syndrome?

Symptoms can take several months or years to develop. While some patients remain stable over the years, others' can worsen with time. The symptoms include: Muscle stiffness near trunk and abdomen area, hunched posture, painful muscle spasms and uncomfortable sleep, among others.

