‘We Indians are the worst travellers’: Entrepreneur calls out flyer’s behaviour at Bangkok airport lounge

An Indian entrepreneur has sparked a debate on social media after sharing his unpleasant experience at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok. Taking to X, the man, identified as Vivek Shukla, expressed frustration over what he described as poor travel behaviour by some Indian passengers inside an airport lounge. An Indian entrepreneur’s post on airport lounge behaviour in Bangkok went viral. (X/@vivekshukla)

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In his post, Shukla claimed that a passenger refused to remove his feet from a table despite repeated requests from the lounge staff. He also alleged that children were repeatedly entering and leaving a work room, disturbing others who were trying to use the space.

“We Indians are the worst travellers. This man is not agreeing to move his dirty feet from the table despite requests from the lounge staff. He seems entitled. Kids are continuously going in and out of the work room, which is annoying others. But sorry, they can’t be bothered,” he wrote on X.

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Take a look here at the post: