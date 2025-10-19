Video: Indian man arrested in Bangkok after waving pistol-shaped lighter at pedestrians

An Indian man was arrested and charged after he was seen threatening people with a pistol-shaped lighter in Bangkok’s Siam Square. The incident that occurred around 4 pm on Monday in front of the Novotel hotel caused panic among bystanders and prompted a swift police response. The man has been charged with threatening behaviour and causing a public disturbance. (X/@__Amoxicillin_)

According to a report by Bangkok Post, the man, identified as 41-year-old Sahil Ram Thadani, was filmed dancing on the road while verbally abusing passersby. A video of the incident, widely circulated online, shows him pointing the gun-shaped lighter at passersby, alarming tourists and locals in one of Bangkok’s most popular commercial zones.

In the second half of the clip, Thadani is also seen sitting on the ground as security guards move in to arrest him. Despite repeated instructions to stand up, he refuses to comply, forcing guards to drag him off the ground. He can be heard crying and asking for the police to be called, before eventually apologising for his behaviour.

Police action

Police and security guards rushed to the scene and attempted to calm him down. However, Thadani continued to act aggressively and allegedly threatened officers as well. He was eventually subdued and taken into custody at Pathum Wan police station.

Authorities confirmed that the object he was brandishing was not a real firearm but a lighter designed to resemble a pistol. He has been charged with threatening behaviour and causing a public disturbance. According to police officials, his erratic conduct is believed to have stemmed from hallucinations caused by cannabis intake.

A police report revealed the man had previously been a director of three companies in India, all of which have since ceased operations. Police are now looking into how long he had been staying in Thailand and whether he has any prior record of disruptive conduct.