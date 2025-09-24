Viral video shows giant sinkhole in Bangkok swallowing cars and electric poles

A giant sinkhole opened up in Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok, on Wednesday, swallowing part of a busy street and forcing local evacuations. Viral videos show the ground in front of a hospital collapsing, pulling down electricity poles and damaging water pipes. While no injuries were reported, officials confirmed that three vehicles were damaged. Authorities are currently working to repair the hole as quickly as possible.(X/@Cam_gold_)

According to a report by Bangkok Post, the sinkhole measured roughly 30 by 30 metres. Dramatic footage captured the moment the road gave way, engulfing a car and an electric pole.

What caused the sinkhole?

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who inspected the site with a team of officials, said the collapse was likely triggered by ongoing construction at a nearby underground station. The soil flowed into the tunnel, causing surrounding structures to collapse and a large water pipe to break, he said.

A nearby hospital announced it would close outpatient services for two days. Officials said that the hospital’s structure was not affected, but people have been ordered to evacuate from the police station and other nearby buildings. Officials have also cut electricity and water in the area to prevent further risks. Other emergency measures include sealing the tunnel leak, assessing the safety of surrounding buildings, monitoring soil movement, and managing traffic in the area.

Bangkok Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also visited the site, said repairs to the tunnel and road would take at least a year. The issue will be taken up as a priority in the first meeting of his new cabinet, he added.

Authorities are currently working to repair the hole as quickly as possible amid concerns that heavy rain could cause further damage.