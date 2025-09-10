‘First case in 40 years’: Bangkok zoo reacts after zookeeper dragged and killed by lions in front of horrified visitors

A 58-year-old zookeeper was mauled to death by a pack of lions at a popular Bangkok zoo this morning. The horrific attack took place in front of visitors – both Thai and foreigners – around 11am on September 10. A pack of lions killed a zookeeper at Safari World Bangkok on September 10(X/@Mr_Whathapened)

The victim was identified as Jian Rangkharasamee, a 58-year-old zookeeper who had spent two decades at Safari World Bangkok, where the tragic incident occurred.

Zookeeper mauled to death by lions

A police officer said that Jian had exited his vehicle and turned his back towards the lions as he bent down to pick something. One lion approached him from behind, grabbed him, and dragged him to the ground, according to a report in Khaosod English.

Three to four other lions soon joined the attack which lasted 15 minutes.

Colonel Dr Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a witness to the attack, said that many visitors did not immediately realise what was happening — they thought the lions were just being playful.

“People thought the lions might just be trying to embrace him, so no one approached the area,” he explained.

Visitors are not allowed to exit their vehicles or roll down their windows in the safari zone of Bangkok Safari World. When some realised that the zookeeper was being mauled, they started honking in a futile attempt to drive the lions away.

The attack continued for 15 minutes before another caretaker could approach the victim. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Department director-general Attapol Charoenchansa said the drive-in zone at Safari World will remain closed to visitors until further notice. According to a report in Bangkok Post, Attapol said the attack occurred while the lions were feeding. “It is assumed that one of them was not in a good mood and started the attack,” he said.

Safari World Bangkok reacts to attack

Safari World Bangkok said it was the first such incident in 40 years. In a statement shared with news website Kapook, the zoo confirmed the death of its zookeeper and said it would review and update its safety measures.

“Following the news reports of an accident involving a staff member at the lion zone at the open zoo, Safari World Public Company Limited would like to inform you that the staff member was seriously injured and later died. The company would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and will provide the best possible care and support to the family.

“After inspection, the lions and all other animals are in normal condition and are being closely monitored by a team of experts.

“The company would like to confirm that in over 40 years, no such incident has ever occurred. The company places the highest priority on the safety of all visitors and staff, emphasizing the importance of not getting out of vehicles while visiting the open zoo, especially in the wild animal zone.

“The Company will urgently investigate and strengthen safety measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring again,” said Safari World Bangkok.