Lions attack and kill zookeeper at Bangkok’s Safari World as visitors watch in horror

A pack of lions attacked and killed a zookeeper at a popular Bangkok zoo in front of shocked visitors this morning. The attack lasted roughly 15 minutes, during which witnesses honked horns and created a ruckus in a futile attempt to get the lions to release their prey. A pack of lions mauled a zookeeper to death in a Bangkok zoo (Representational image)

According to a report in Thaiger, the attack occurred around 11am on September 10 at Safari World, Bangkok.

What happened at the Bangkok zoo?

Colonel Dr. Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a former professor and surgeon at Phra Mongkut Klao Hospital, said the zookeeper had just exited his vehicle when a lion pounced on him. Three to four other lions soon joined the attack.

The first lion was standing roughly 10 metres away from the zookeeper, who was not named in the report. The big cat grabbed the zookeeper from behind and dragged him to the ground before biting him.

Three to four other lions also joined the attack later, inflicting fatal injuries on the zookeeper.

Shocked visitors witness attack

“Many witnesses saw the attack but did not know how to help. Tourists honked their car horns and shouted to get the lions to release him,” Kanchanarin said.

“At first, some thought the lions were familiar with the officer, possibly assuming he was an owner or caretaker. The lions continued biting for about 15 minutes before officials could intervene.”

Aftermath of lion attack

The zoo confirmed that staff acted quickly and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

As the incident raises serious concerns about safety measures in place at Safari World, zoo management has promised to cooperate with investigators leading the probe into the attack.

“This is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in handling wild animals. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are committed to reviewing our safety protocols to prevent future incidents," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by Thaiger.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.