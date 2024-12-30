Menu Explore
Karnataka man, 21, blows himself up with gelatin stick outside girl's home in Mandya following rejection

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Dec 30, 2024 10:44 AM IST

Last year, the man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after he eloped with the girl.

A 21-year-old man from Karnataka's Mandya district lost his life after allegedly detonating a gelatin stick outside the home of the girl he was in love with.

The man, identified as Ramachandra, had been in a relationship with a minor girl from the village.
The man, identified as Ramachandra, had been in a relationship with a minor girl from the village.

The incident, which took place in Kalenahalli village early on Sunday, is believed to have been sparked by his rejection by the girl's family, PTI reported.

According to the police reports, the man, identified as Ramachandra, had been in a relationship with a minor girl from the village. Last year, he was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after he eloped with her.

Following his release from jail, Ramachandra reportedly reconciled with the girl's family, and the legal case against him was dismissed. However, he continued to contact the girl, hoping to rekindle their relationship, the report further added.

According to police, the girl's family had different plans for her future and intended to marry her off to someone else once she reached legal adulthood. Reports suggest that this caused growing frustration and anger in Ramachandra, particularly due to his continued attachment to the girl.

On Sunday, the man is said to have traveled to the girl's home, carrying a gelatin stick, which he allegedly detonated in a desperate act. The explosion resulted in his death at the scene.

Case filed

The incident has raised concerns, and a case has been filed based on the deceased’s family’s suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Authorities are investigating the matter, noting that Ramachandra’s family was involved in the quarrying business, which may have been how he gained access to the explosives.

