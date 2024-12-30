Bengaluru walkers seek ban on New Year celebrations in Cubbon Park over wildlife concerns: Report

A silent candlelight vigil was held near the Queen Victoria statue at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park on Sunday evening, with members of the Cubbon Park Walkers' Association calling for the cancellation of New Year’s Eve events in the park. The walkers emphasized that preserving the park's tranquil environment is essential. (Samuel Rajkumar/Hindustan Times)

As reported by Deccan Herald, association president Umesh K expressed concerns over the environmental impact of such celebrations, emphasizing that they disturb the park's wildlife and breach established guidelines.

Umesh told DH that Cubbon Park serves as a sanctuary for various birds and small animals, stressing that activities such as loud music, fireworks, smoking, and alcohol consumption are strictly prohibited. He also referred to regulations established by the Cubbon Park Conservation Committee, chaired by the secretary of the Horticulture Department.

The walkers emphasized that preserving the park's tranquil environment is essential not only for its wildlife but also for the numerous visitors who come to enjoy its natural beauty, the report added.

(Also Read: 'Word Santa does not make it religious’: Cubbon Reads defends Bengaluru park gathering amid controversy)

Cubbon Reads controversy

Recently, the Department of Horticulture that maintains Cubbon Park confiscated books on Saturday from the members of Cubbon Reads, a reading community that often gathers at the park.

The members of Cubbon Reads gathered at Cubbon Park on December 22 to celebrate Secret Santa, an annual book exchange event for avid readers, and they were allegedly harassed by the horticulture authorities.

In a social media post, the Cubbon Reads community alleged that they were bullied and kicked out by the park authorities on Saturday. They also claimed that the gathering was peaceful and lawful.

The Department of Horticulture, in a statement reported by Deccan Herald, defended their actions, citing the need to regulate public spaces. Deputy Director M. Vijayalakshmi said, “Marathons, walkathons, yoga sessions, and book readings are allowed, but we do not permit events like religious activities.” She suggested that the use of the term “Santa” may have prompted the intervention.

(Also Read: 'I was abused too': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai slams Bengaluru's Cubbon Park authorities for harassing readers)