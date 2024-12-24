'Word Santa does not make it religious’: Cubbon Reads defends Bengaluru park gathering amid controversy

Members of Cubbon Reads, a reading community that gathers at Cubbon Park every Saturday, accused the Department of Horticulture of harassment during their Secret Santa book exchange event on Saturday. The group released a press statement on Monday, refuting allegations made by the authorities and detailing their experience. The park authorities confiscated books from readers who attended Secret Santa event held by Cubbon Reads community. ((Screengrab from Cubbon Reads' Instagram post. )

The press note emphasised that Cubbon Reads has been hosting weekly gatherings since March 2023, where readers individually engage with books in the serene park setting. “Our gatherings are anything but a private event, as anyone can join, leave anytime, and read anything they wish,” the group clarified.

The controversy arose during their pre-Christmas meet-up, which involved exchanging gift-wrapped books in what is popularly known as a "Secret Santa." As readers were exchanging books, park authorities intervened, alleging that the group was conducting a commercial activity. According to the group, officials confiscated the books, escorted two curators to the Horticulture Department office, and threatened fines of up to ₹60,000.

Books confiscated

Cubbon Reads stated that the situation escalated when officials snatched gift-wrapped books from attendees, many of whom had traveled from distant locations. In a video shared online, disappointed readers can be seen questioning the officials in Kannada and Hindi. “They forcefully extricated ID cards from the curators, threatened FIRs, and demanded the founding curators show up immediately, even though they were out of town,” the statement read.

The group dismissed the Department’s claim that over 1,000 people attended the event. “The last numbered book was 351. Even with visitors joining in, the crowd didn’t exceed 450, which is typical for our gatherings,” they clarified.

Cubbon Reads also addressed concerns about littering. “After everyone dispersed, our curators made multiple rounds of the area to ensure no garbage was left behind,” they added.

Horticulture Department’s stand

The Department of Horticulture, in a statement reported by Deccan Herald, defended their actions, citing the need to regulate public spaces. Deputy Director M. Vijayalakshmi said, “Marathons, walkathons, yoga sessions, and book readings are allowed, but we do not permit events like religious activities.” She suggested that the use of the term “Santa” may have prompted the intervention.

The group countered this assertion, stating, “Using the word ‘Santa’ in a meet-up does not make it religious.” They also questioned the absence of prior communication about restrictions. “If large gatherings were an issue, Cubbon Reads should have been stopped in February 2023, when over 20 readers gathered for the first time,” the statement said.

Cubbon Reads revealed that after consulting legal experts and meeting with the Horticulture Department, officials expressed regret over how the situation was handled. The Department reportedly assured the group that Cubbon Park would remain a safe space for readers.