'Bengaluru is what it is because of north Indians,' claims woman in viral video, sparks debate

In yet another Bengaluru vs. other cities debate, a recent video featuring a Delhi woman has gone viral. In the clip, she claims that "Bengaluru is Bengaluru because of North Indians," adding that many locals find it hard to accept this view. The video has garnered over 600k views and hundreds of comments and reshares on X (formerly Twitter).(X/WokePandemic)

The video, shared widely across social media platforms, captures the woman’s response to a question about the cultural shocks she experienced after moving from North India to Bengaluru. She alleges that people in the city often view North Indians differently and sometimes address them as “these Hindi people.”

Despite her remarks on cultural biases, the woman expressed her love for Bengaluru, stating, “I love this city, and I will definitely come back.” Her comments have drawn polarised reactions online, with many debating the role of North Indians in shaping Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan identity.

How did X users react?

X users had mixed reactions to the video. While one user defended the statement, saying, “I don’t see anything wrong in her statement! Kannadigas travel to other places as well and don’t face this kind of hate in the north. Even if they struggle with Hindi, most people adjust with them,” others pointed out that attitude plays a key role in how people are perceived.

Some highlighted Bengaluru’s diverse workforce, with one user noting, “Most startup founders and employees in Bengaluru are from other parts of India. Why create an unwanted divide over language? This wasn’t even a discussion before the Karnataka elections.”

However, one user expressed agreement up until the final point, stating, “I was agreeing with her throughout until that last sentence. We can’t credit only North Indians for what Bengaluru is, but at the same time, we can’t deny the hatred by locals towards non-Kannadigas.”

Another comment summed it up succinctly, saying “Everyone has contributed to the city’s growth. Why the hate against North Indians?”

