‘I turned steering wheels to avoid…’: Truck driver breaks silence after Bengaluru crash kills six

The truck driver involved in the tragic Nelamangala accident that claimed six lives has blamed a car ahead of his vehicle for the crash. The accident occurred at Nelamangala near Talekere on the Bengaluru outskirts last Saturday.

Speaking to the media from the hospital on Monday, Harsif Ansari, a Jharkhand native, stated that he swerved to avoid colliding with the car, leading to the devastating accident, PTI reported.

"The car driver applied sudden brakes, and I lost control of my truck," he explained. "To avoid hitting the car, I turned the steering wheel toward the road divider on the right. But then, I saw another car and steered left. This caused the steel-laden container on my truck to topple."

Unaware that an SUV had been crushed beneath the toppled truck, the driver expressed shock when informed about the deaths of six family members, including three children, the report added.

The crash occurred on Saturday near Talekere on the Bengaluru outskirts, as the family was traveling to Vijayapura.

Meanwhile, the Nelamangala police have launched an in-depth investigation into the incident. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) is overseeing the probe, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

"A DySP rank officer is leading the case. We are also studying road safety aspects linked to the crash. At this stage, we cannot reveal details that might hamper the investigation," a senior police officer said.

The case has raised questions about road safety and accountability, as police aim to determine the exact sequence of events. The truck, carrying a heavy load of steel, had overturned after crossing the median, crushing the SUV in its path.

The driver, identified as Harsif Ansari from Jharkhand, is set to undergo leg surgery on Monday, after which he will be taken into custody, according to the police as reported by The New Indian Express.