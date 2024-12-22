The tragic Nelamangala accident in Bengaluru that took the lives of six people left gory scenes on the National Highway. The five family members of 46-year-old Chandram Yegapagol, a tech CEO, died on the spot along with him in the accident. The pictures that emerged from the accident site looked scary, and an ongoing investigation is ongoing. Nelamangala Accident: The pictures that emerged from the accident site looked scary, and an ongoing investigation is ongoing.(X/@bngdistpol)

Who is Chandram Yegapagol?

Yegapagol was the CEO and managing director of IAST software solutions and resided at Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. He originally hailed from Morbagi village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

According to Yegapagol’s LinkedIn profile, he has a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from GPT Gulbarga and a Bachelor of Engineering in the same discipline from the prestigious National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal.

Yegapagol also held senior roles at some of the world's most respected organizations. His professional journey includes significant tenures at Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, KPIT Technologies, and Great Wall Motor in China. Building on this wealth of experience, he founded IAST Software Solutions in Bengaluru in 2018.

As per the company's website, it boasts a robust team of over 100 skilled engineers operating worldwide. The firm has also established a wholly owned subsidiary in Shanghai, China, and maintains strategic partnerships with firms in France and Japan. He reportedly expanded the company's operations to Pune as well.

Along with Yegapagol, his wife Gurabai, sister-in-law Vijayalaxmi, his two kids and a niece died on spot.

How did the accident happen?

A preliminary investigation by the police has uncovered that an Eicher truck carrying aluminium pillars, weighing several tonnes, was en route to Bengaluru when the incident occurred.

Initial findings suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle ahead. The truck, traveling at high speed, veered off course, crossed the median, and overturned onto a Volvo car heading towards Tumakuru.

The impact was devastating, leaving the car severely damaged. Before coming to a halt, the truck also collided with a tempo, though the damage to the tempo was minimal. The horrifying moment when the truck crushed the Volvo was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. Police are currently analyzing the footage as part of their ongoing investigation into the accident.