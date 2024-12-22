'Going to start buying again': Anand Mahindra is all nostalgic about Mysore Sandal soap

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra shared his nostalgia with legendary Mysore Sandal Soap which is manufactured by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-owned enterprise. He shared a video of how the soaps are being manufactured and said that he is going to buy them again. Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd expressed his love for state-owned Mysore Sandal soaps,(Bloomberg)

Take a look at the post

In an X post, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Overwhelmed by nostalgia upon seeing this clip. Delighted to see that it survives—and thrives. Going to start buying it again and inhaling the fragrance of tradition.”

Many people in the comments agreed with the business tycoon and shared their memories with Mysore Sandal soap. A user said, “It's one of the best products available in the market; no one matches it to date. It's definitely worth every penny spent on it.”

Another user said, “Mysore Sandal soap has a loyal customer base, and it's been passed on to generations. Since it has natural ingredients and fragrance, it's not allergic to skin.”

A total of 10 to 12 lakh Mysore Sandal soaps are manufactured every day at KSDL’s Mysore Sandal factory in Mysuru. This KSDL product is one of the most sold, with extensive demand from loyal users.

Meanwhile, KSDL is reportedly planning to onboard nearly 480 new distributors and enter regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Gujarat, and Punjab. These are KSDL's untapped regions, and the move aims to make its flagship product, Mysore Sandal Soap, a household name across the country rather than limiting its stronghold to the southern states.

KSDL has also versatile products in it’s kitty that are popular among its loyal customer base. The company offers products ranging from incense sticks to cleaning solutions that have unique sandalwood fragrances.