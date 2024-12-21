Amit Shah bitten by ‘rabid dog,’ says Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge amid Ambekar row

Amid the ongoing BR Ambekar row, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks and alleged that he was "bitten by a rabid dog". Taking a dig at the Union Home Minister, Kharge said his problem is that Ambedkar and equality are not in his thoughts.

The Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology said, "I don't know whether I will get a place in Heaven if I chant the name of God in seven births but by chanting the name of Ambedkar in this birth we will get political, social, economic equality and a life of self-esteem."

Taking a dig at the Union Home Minister, Kharge said Shah's problem is that Ambedkar and equality are not in his thoughts. These things are missing in his philosophy and ideology.

"The more Ambedkar and Basava philosophy grow, the RSS ideology will diminish."

"He is bitten by a rabid dog," Kharge added, while slamming Amit Shah.

Shah had earlier accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, asserting its malicious campaign after the discussion on Constitution "established" the opposition party as being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation".

The Union minister also accused the Congress of adopting the tactic of "misrepresenting and distorting" statements.

What Amid Shah said

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Shah had reportedly said,“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata” (It has become a fashion to repeatedly invoke Ambedkar’s name. If God’s name were taken this many times, one would secure heaven for seven lifetimes).

